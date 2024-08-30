Friday, Aug 30, 2024
Hyderabad

KTR draws Kharge’s attention to the Bulldozer Raj unfolding in Telangana

Posting a video of 75 houses of the poor demolished in Mahbubnagar, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s own district at 3 am recently, making several destitute families shelterless without any prior notices, he said 25 of the houses raged were those of physically disabled.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 30 August 2024, 05:07 PM
AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, BRS working president KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: Drawing the attention of the AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge to the Congress government in Telangana going on a demolition spree, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday wanted the Congress leadership to ensure that its rule in Telangana would not unfold yet another Bulldozer Raj in the country.

Quoting Kharge’s recent post in which he condemned the repeated targeting of the minorities in BJP-ruled States, stating that such incidents were deeply troubling and such actions have no place in a society governed by the rule of law, Rama Rao said this was exactly what was happening in Telangana with utter contempt for law and judiciary.

Calling it a modern day civilisational abomination, he wanted Kharge to advise the Congress government in Telangana not to become yet another “Bulldozer Raj” in the country.

 

