KTR extends solidarity to GO 46 victims

The government order(GO) pertains to local cadre regulations for direct recruitment

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 August 2024, 07:05 PM

KTR

Hyderabad: Expressing concern over the arrest of several youth by Bandlaguda police while protesting against GO No 46, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday assured them that the issue would be taken up with the Chief Secretary if needed by a delegation of BRS MLAs.

The government order(GO) pertains to local cadre regulations for direct recruitment.

According to GO 46, local candidates will be given preference and will be assigned to 95% of the positions to be filled through direct recruitment at any time in different cadres, according to each local area’s zonal breakdown.

He visited the protesters whose job prospects were affected by the GO, while the students ask for the GO to be scrapped.

Assuring his support to the youths who were on protest for nearly 30 hours, he appealed to them to call off the stir as their health and well being was also important.

He flayed the government for preventing Opposition leaders from meeting the protesters.