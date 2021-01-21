KTR fit for CM post: Gangula

Being an IT Minister, KT Rama Rao brought many companies to the State, he said.

By | Published: 11:58 pm

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Thursday said Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao had all the qualities to become the Chief Minister.

Kamalakar and Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav were speaking at a press conference at the LMD guesthouse on Thursday. “However, this is an internal matter of the TRS and the BJP has no right to speak on the issue,” he said, adding that TRS leaders would obey whatever decision is taken by their leader and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Being an IT Minister, KT Rama Rao brought many companies to the State, he added.

Srinivas Yadav, demanding a white paper on the developmental activities funded by the Union government to Telangana, said the BJP had no right to criticise the State government. He slammed the Centre for not according national status to the Kaleshwaram project.

The hitherto parched lands in the State had turned into green fields with the project, he said, adding that Telangana was the only State in the country to implement schemes like Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima to protect the interest of farmers.

He said the government was taking steps to support the caste-based occupations at Rs 1,000 crore. Besides Gangaputra Bhavan, Athmagourava (self-respect) Bhavan for all backward communities would also be inaugurated soon.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .