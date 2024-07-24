KTR gifts 100 laptops to girl students, financial aid to children of deceased weavers

As part of his annual Gift A Smile initiative, he also supported the families of 13 weavers who died by suicide in the State and provided financial aid for their children's education and future needs.

Published Date - 24 July 2024

Hyderabad: Fulfilling his promise to students of the State Home, BRS working president KT Rama Rao distributed 100 laptops on the occasion of his birthday on Wednesday. He celebrated his birthday in the presence of students in Hyderabad.

In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Rama Rao had launched the ‘Gift A Smile’ initiative in an attempt to celebrate his birthday by helping others. He called upon his well-wishers, fans, BRS leaders, and activists to participate in this programme. Every year since, he has been involved in various philanthropic activities. Over the last five years, he has provided more than 100 ambulance vehicles and tablets to 6,000 students for competitive exams, as well as three-wheeler scooters to 1,400 differently-abled individuals.

Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao expressed immense satisfaction with the programme he has been running for five years. He stated that, as elders say, only birth and death are certain, while everything in between is uncertain. Thus, engaging in activities that bring satisfaction to the heart gives him the most happiness. His wife Shailima, son Himanshu, and daughter Riyanshi joined him in this event.

Meanwhile, the BRS cadre organised blood donation, fruit distribution and other philanthropic services across the State. A few BRS leaders extended financial support to students from poor families to pursue their higher studies.