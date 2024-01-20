Revanth talks Telangana politics in London; challenges BRS

Addressing the Telugu NRI community in London on Friday evening, the Chief Minister said despite losing in the Assembly elections, the BRS was preparing for the Parliament elections and challenging the Congress.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 January 2024, 12:13 PM

Hyderabad: Challenging the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to show its might in the forthcoming Parliament elections, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said a 100 metre-deep grave would be dug up to bury the BRS symbol.

“I am prepared for the challenge and let us fight in the elections. They have not learnt lessons from the Assembly elections results and their arrogance has not come down,” Revanth Reddy said.

On statements from BRS leaders that the tiger – BRS Chief K Chandrashekhar Rao – was taking rest and would be back soon, the Chief Minister said the Congress was also waiting for the tiger to come out in the public. “We have nets and will trap the tiger,” Revanth Reddy said.

The Chief Minister also announced that he would tour the districts beginning from Indravelly on January 26.

The BRS was questioning the Congress government over implementation of six guarantees even as government was focusing on the State development in coordination with all sections. However, unable to stomach the good beginning made by the Congress, the BRS leaders were criticising the government, he said, adding all measures were being taken to ensure that Hyderabad competes with global cities.

“I came from a humble background of a farmer’s family in the Nallamalla forests. I began my political career as a party worker and then rose to become the Chief Minister of a State,” Revanth Reddy said.

The Chief Minister said the State government was committed to the development and beautification of River Musi. Stating that River Musi was plagued with pollution, he said competing with River Thames, the State government would develop River Musi and take up the River Musi 2024 project.

The 55-km long River Musi river front development would be transformed into a tourist destination to regain its past glory, the Chief Minister said. To this effect, a senior team of officials from Telangana had studied the development of River Thames.

“In the next 36 months, the River Musi will be transformed like River Thames,” Revanth Reddy said.