KTR inaugurates developmental works in Khammam

Rama Rao attended inaugurations of as many as 11 newly developed infrastructure projects worth Rs 218 crore.

By | Published: 7:47 pm 7:50 pm

Khammam: IT and Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao undertook a whirlwind tour of Khammam city and its surroundings on Monday and inaugurated a series of developmental works.

Rama Rao, accompanied by Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali, Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy and Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar attended inaugurations of as many as 11 newly developed infrastructure projects worth Rs 218 crore.

Khammam Police Commissionerate building built at a cost of Rs 6.37 crore, road over bridge (RoB) at Damsalapuram built with at a cost of Rs 77 crore, Khanapuram Mini Tank Bund developed with Rs 1.55 crore, NSP canal walk way built with Rs 4.5 crore, Gollapadu channel modernised with Rs 70 crore and IT Hub constructed with Rs 27 crore were inaugurated by Rama Rao and other ministers.

An ultra-modern Vaikuntadhanam developed at a cost of Rs 3 crore at Ballepalli near Khammam, parks, road widening and central lighting works have also been inaugurated. KMC Park at Indira Nagar, PV Narasimha Rao statue unveiling, inauguration of divider cum central lighting RoB circle.

At Sundaraiah Nagar where a park was developed as part of Gollapadu channel modernisation the minister Rama Rao invited the Khammam CPM secretary Nunna Nageswar Rao to inaugurate the park much to the surprise of the locals.

DGP M Mahender Reddy, IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Police Housing Board Chairman K Damodar, District Collector RV Karnan, Commissioner of Police Tafseer Iqubal, Municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi, Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Sneha Latha M and others were present.

Meanwhile, the BJP and Congress workers staged protests and tried to create disturbance in the ministers programme in the city at different places. The police took the protesting workers into custody.

Aiming at expanding the IT industry to the Tier-II cities in Telangana, IT Minister @KTRTRS inaugurated the IT hub in Khammam today pic.twitter.com/P0fUT4tQE0 — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) December 7, 2020

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .