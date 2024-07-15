KTR inaugurates Dropit Premium Laundry Service in Kokapet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 July 2024, 08:57 PM

Hyderabad: BRS working president and former Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated Dropit Premium Laundry Service at Kokapet in Hyderabad on Monday. The new business venture was started by two young entrepreneurs, B Rakesh Naik and K Murali Manohar, under the CMSTEI program, an initiative launched by the erstwhile BRS government to help tribal youth become successful entrepreneurs.

Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao said as part of the CMSTEI (Chief Minister’s Scheduled Tribe Entrepreneur and Innovation) initiative, the K Chandrashekhar Rao government had helped hundreds of tribal youth grow industrially. “We have provided them with training through ISB to support them in every possible way. We have set up a green channel through the government to offer them comprehensive support. It is heartening to hear that the youngsters plan to expand the Dropit Laundry Service further. This is precisely what our BRS government envisioned,” he said.

He wished that more tribal youth should become industrialists like Rakesh and Murali, and provide employment to others. He urged the current Congress government to continue this initiative and help tribals become entrepreneurs.

“No work is shameful. I want our people to work here rather than somewhere else. I promise to support Rakesh and Murali in every possible way. Such positive stories will inspire many others.” Rama Rao said.