KTR inaugurates four IT companies in Hanamkonda

Minister handed over appreciation letters to representatives of the companies for setting up their facilities in Hanamkonda

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:37 PM, Fri - 5 May 23

Hyderabad: Industries and Information Technology Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday inaugurated four IT companies- LTI Mindtree, Genpact, HRH Next and Hexad Solutions Private Limited in Hanamkonda. The Minister handed over appreciation letters to representatives of the companies for setting up their facilities in Hanamkonda.

Speaking after the inauguration, the Minister asked youngsters from Warangal to fulfill their dreams utilizing the opportunities these companies provide and also explore avenues for entrepreneurship.

The IT Minister had started the discussions with Genpact about 18 months ago with their CEO Tiger Tyagarajan in 2021. The four companies have already hired students from local colleges.

Genpact hired 400 associates, LTI Mindtree hired over 60 associates, HRH Next hired 120 and Hexad Solutions Group hired over 50 associates from the local colleges. The HRH Next Planning has plans to increase its strength to over 500 in the coming months. Hexad Solutions Group at Warangal Design Center is offering engineering and design services to Wireline, Wireless and CATV communications.

Hyderabad has made significant improvements in Information Technology by becoming Home to top global brands of the world such as Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Qualcomm, Uber, Micron, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, JP Morgan Chase and UBS. Mahindra, MRF, Olectra, Mythra and Race Energy also set up new centers in Telangana. ZF, Frisker, Stellantis, Hyundai and Biliti set up their campuses in Hyderabad.

By creating the policy framework, infrastructure and access to human capital, Hyderabad has become a chosen destination. Hyderabad is likely to cross 2.2 Lakh crore exports in 2022-23 which is close to 20 percent growth Year over Year from 1.83 lakh crore. IT Sector with a total employment of 785,614 direct jobs in 2021-22, added over 1.5 lakh jobs in 2021-22 alone.

The IT Centers at Warangal, Karimnagar and Khammam are already operational and creating local employment with multiplier effect to the local economy. As an extension of that policy, now the State government was inaugurating IT Towers at Mahabubnagar, Siddipet, Nizamabad, Nalgonda by July 2023, to set up the next IT Towers to cater to rural growth of IT.