BRS Delhi office a matter of pride for entire Telangana, says KTR

BRS Working president congratulated the party cadre on the occasion of the BRS office being inaugurated in New Delhi

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:08 PM, Thu - 4 May 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Stating that entire country was hailing Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s leadership as a great administrator apart from being a great agitator, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said the Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s (BRS) emergence at the national level was a historic necessity.

The BRS Working president congratulated the party cadre on the occasion of the BRS office being inaugurated in New Delhi by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday.

It was a matter of pride not just for the BRS party but for entire Telangana, he said. As a party, which was established for the cause of the Telangana movement and which had achieved separate Statehood, BRS had now stepped in to New Delhi to ensure the victory of the country’s people, who have been deceived by successive governments for decades, he said.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao gets the glory and credit for lessons on the separate Telangana movement to setting benchmarks on administration for the entire nation, he said.

The entire country had realized that the ‘Golmaal Gujarat’ model was fake and people were looking up to Telangana’s model of governance. There were debates and discussions among people on Telangana’s development, he said, adding that against this backdrop, the BRS was all set to cast a strong impression on national politics.

In this context, the responsibility on the BRS cadre, which was striving to make the party an invincible power, had increased. In the days to come, the BRS cadre should work with even more enthusiasm, he said.

The Chief Minister’s “Ab ki Baar Kisan Sarkar” slogan was reverberating across the nation. Recalling the relentless efforts put in by the party cadre for achieving a separate Telangana, the BRS working president called upon the ranks of the BRS party to work tirelessly till the “Ab ki Baar Kisan Sarkar” campaign became a reality.

