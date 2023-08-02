KTR inaugurates VXI’s first Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad

KT Rama Rao said Hyderabad was brimming with talented youngsters from across the country. He expressed confidence that the city will contribute to the growth of the company and assured complete support from the State government.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:07 PM, Wed - 2 August 23

Vxi Global Solutions’

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated VXI Global Solutions’ first India Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Hyderabad on Wednesday. This Bain Capital-owned VXI centre is expected to create employment opportunities for 10,000 people in the next five years.

Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao said Hyderabad was brimming with talented youngsters from across the country. He expressed confidence that the city will contribute to the growth of the company and assured complete support from the State government. He also congratulated the company management on the occasion and assured complete support from the government of Telangana.

In May this year, the VXI Global Solutions leadership team met the Minister during his US tour and announced that it would be setting up a delivery centre in Hyderabad. Within three months, the company has opened its facility with 1.2 lakh sq.ft of office space and has plans to recruit over 1,000 employees.

VXI Global Solutions is a leader in customer service, customer experience and digital solutions, with its presence in more than 40 locations in North America, Asia, Europe and the Caribbeans.