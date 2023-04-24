Property tax exemption for CMSTEIS units, says KTR

Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said property tax payment would be exempted for units set up under the CM ST Entrepreneurship and Innovation Scheme.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:17 PM, Mon - 24 April 23

Hyderabad: Stating that governments have realized that there was no substitute to entreprenuership in getting investments into the States, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said property tax payment would be exempted for units set up under the CM ST Entrepreneurship and Innovation Scheme.

Since the inception of the scheme in 2017, so far 300 ST candidates were trained at ISB. Of these, 95 candidates were sanctioned assistance of Rs.108.03 crore to set up their units. Another 77 candidates proposals were at present under bank assistance sanction stage. These apart, assistance was being extended to ST MSME units by TRICOR.

Stressing that there was no better time to be an entrepreneur, the Minister appealed to budding ST entrepreneurs not to get influenced by self-doubts and make good use of the opportunities being extended by the State Government.

Speaking at the CMSTEIS and MSME scheme Asset Distribution programme here on Monday, he reminded that in 2001 when Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao launched the separate State agitation, he had no media power, muscle power nor financial assistance. But with his sheer determination and commitment, the Chief Minister achieved a separate Telangana, he said.

Despite 75 years after independence, not many innovative products emerged to dominate the world due to lack of vision and leadership. In 1987, China and India’s GDP was same but after 36 years, China today was 18 trillion dollar economy and India was still a 3.4 trillion dollar economy, the Minister pointed out.

While, China’s focus was on development and competing with the best countries, India’s was plagued with communal and religion disturbances, he said.

Taking a dig at Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks on Telangana at a public meeting here on Sunday, the Minister said political tourists arriving in the State seek opportunities to dethrone the Chief Minister from power. But when challenged to name one BJP-ruled State which had fared better than Telangana in the last nine years, they remained silent, Rama Rao said.

In nine years, Telangana’s Per capita income increased from Rs. 1.24 lakh to Rs.3.17 lakh and it is ranked number one by Reserve Bank of India. Yet, the political tourists do not acknowledge or speak about Telangana’s achievements, he said.

When Telangana achieved 162 percent growth in Per capita Income, why cannot other States, achieve similar growth. While, people were yearning for water, power and other basic amenities, the Union government was setting aside these crucial issues and focusing on political interests, he slammed.

The Minister further said that April 24 was observed as Panchayat Raj Day. Telangana which has less than three percent of India’s population, bagged 30 percent awards announced by the Panchayat Raj Ministry, he said, asking “Isn’t this a example for development?”

Telangana had upgraded 3,146 Girijan thandas and gudems into Panchayats and all those Panchayats had water tankers, trolleys and all other facilities.

Complimenting the ST entrepreneurs, the Minister wanted them to address budding entrepreneurs in districts and inspire them. He also urged them to visit T-Hub, T- Works and We-Hub and explore all opportunities to scale up their their business.

The Minister also reminded them that the ST Finance Corporation extends loans on subsidy and Industrial Helath Clinic to assist sick units through techno-economic viability study.