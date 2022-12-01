KTR holds review meeting for Munugode development

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:34 PM, Thu - 1 December 22

Nalgonda: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao is conducting a derailed review meeting at Munugode on implementation of welfare schemes and development programmes in the erstwhile Nalgonda district.

The development works planned in Munugode assembly constituency have become a centre point for discussion at the review meeting. He instructed officials of the health department to submit a proposal for setting up a 100-bed hospital at Munugode.

He also enquired with the officials of Roads and Buildings on the condition of the roads and instructed them to submit a proposal for repairing of the roads. He also instructed officials to take up the works of roads which have already been sanctioned to Nampally, Marrigudem and Chandur, Gattuppal mandals.

Ministers G Jagadish Reddy, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Sathyavathi Rathod and Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Nalgonda district collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy and Yadadri-Bhongir district collector Pamela Sathpathi and several MLAs were also attending the review meeting.