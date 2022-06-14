KTR launches Johnson Controls OpenBlue Innovation Centre in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:46 PM, Tue - 14 June 22

Source: Twitter/Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana.

Hyderabad: Johnson Controls, which is into smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, on Tuesday announced the opening of its OpenBlue Innovation Centre for engineering and excellence in Hyderabad. It also announced to set up its manufacturing unit in Hyderabad in days to come.

The decision to set up its manufacturing unit was announced instantaneously after Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao urged the company to consider Telangana for setting up a production unit here.

Speaking at the launch of the new innovation centre, Rama Rao said the Telangana Government was encouraging local manufacturing. “Telangana can be the single stop destination for Johnson Controls and the only gateway to India. The business experience in India will vary with the gateway chosen. Telangana is progressive and Hyderabad has grown well and offers a lot of growth opportunities,” he said. He assured the company of support from Telangana Government on various aspects in view of the employment potential to the locals.

“We realised that the quality of manufacturing here is good. This is the best place to build our products,” Dave Pulling, President and General Manager, Global Security Products, Johnson Controls, announced the decision to set up a manufacturing unit.

“Business decisions should be that quick. It shows the company is agile. I wish all my interactions with the business community were like this,” Rama Rao said about the hardwork involved in getting new investments. The company can use Telangana manufacturing unit to tap the market potential of India, he said.

The company grew from five members to 500. TS is strengthening the innovation ecosystem with new campuses for T-Hub, T-Works and IMAGE Towers. Rama Rao asked Johnson Controls to be part of these. Also, the Police Command Centre and the seat of administration Secretariat is also getting ready for inauguration. These all will provide opportunities for companies like Johnson Controls.

The OpenBlue Innovation Centre is spread across 41,000 sqft at Gowra Fountainhead in Hitec City. It now has 500 engineers and plans to create additional roles over the next two years across functions.The centre focuses on research and development for security products.

“By deploying IoT, AI and 5G, buildings will be reimagined to deliver on decarbonisation, sustainability, energy efficiency and renewable energy goals while optimising performance,” said Vijay Sankaran, Johnson Controls Chief Technology Officer. Johnson Controls is partnering with Accenture on this new OpenBlue Innovation Centre in Hyderabad. Accenture will play a prominent role in the project by providing a software engineering team.