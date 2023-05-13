KTR meets industry leaders, prospective investors in UK

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:30 AM, Sun - 14 May 23

Source: Twitter/ Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana.

Hyderabad: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao met with different industry leaders and prospective investors and showcased the investment-friendly environment and opportunities in various sectors in Telangana.

Amidst these business meetings, the Minister also spoke at the “Ideas for India conference -2023” and met with public representatives to promote bilateral trade relations.

Meeting with top officials

During his meeting with UK Member of Parliament Virendra Sharma and Deputy Mayor of London for Business Rajesh Agrawal, the Minister discussed various opportunities to promote bilateral trade relations and investments, as well as the industry-friendly environment in the State.

The Minister expressed his gratitude to MP Virendra Sharma for appreciating the Telangana government’s initiative in installing the 125-feet tall statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in Hyderabad.

Recently, in a letter addressed to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Sharma said the installation of Ambedkar Statue in Hyderabad was a great achievement.

Lloyds Banking Group team

At a meeting with the Lloyds Banking Group team, the Industries Minister urged the company to explore investment opportunities in the financial sector in Telangana.

The Minister pitched Telangana as an ideal gateway for UK-based companies to invest in India, highlighting the State’s world-class infrastructure, supportive policies, and skilled workforce. He emphasized the State’s strategic location.

Meets Haleon’s Vice President

Haleon Vice President and Global Head of Policy and Government Engagement Damion Potter met with Industries Minister KT Rama Rao to discuss prospective business opportunities in the Consumer Health sector. Haleon, headquartered in Weybridge, United Kingdom, is a key player in the healthcare industry. During the meeting, Potter discussed with the Minister about exploring potential areas of collaboration between Haleon and Telangana in consumer health.