KTR pitches for TS as most favorable investment destination at London Roundtable

KTR’s presentation showcased the growth of Telangana in the last nine years, highlighting its progress in addressing basic issues and prioritizing innovation and infrastructure creation

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:23 PM, Fri - 12 May 23

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, who is currently on a tour of the United Kingdom, pitched Telangana as the ideal investment destination at an investment roundtable in London hosted by Vikram K. Doraiswami, High Commissioner of India to the UK. The roundtable was attended by potential investors from various industries.

The Minister’s presentation showcased the growth of Telangana in the last nine years, highlighting its progress in addressing basic issues and prioritizing innovation and infrastructure creation. Stating that Telangana‘s economy was growing at a brisk pace with tremendous growth in both agriculture and IT, he said rapid industrialization and improvement in green cover was also witnessed at the same time.

The Minister, who briefed the meeting on Telangana’s progressive industrial policy and revolutionary single window system, TS-iPASS, which streamlines investment processes and reduces bureaucratic red tape, highlighted Hyderabad as a tech powerhouse generating the highest number of tech jobs in the country. The State’s robust ecosystem for electronics, aerospace and defense, food processing, mobility, and textiles sectors were also highlighted by the Minister in his presentation.

Stating that Telangana had the most comprehensive innovation ecosystem with research organizations, educational institutions, startups, and marquee companies across sectors, Rama Rao also mentioned about the State government’s collaborations with UK educational institutions like King’s College and Cranfield University.

Telangana, being situated on the Deccan Plateau, was safe from all kinds of disasters, he said, also explaining how five revolutions were unveiled in Telangana offering numerous opportunities for the food processing sector.

“The Telangana government is committed to providing investors with a favorable and inclusive environment to promote partnerships and celebrate investments,” he said.

Doraiswami, who highlighted ample collaboration opportunities in various sectors, praised Hyderabad for its world-class infrastructure and its multicultural environment, making it a perfect destination for investors.

British Indian businessman and Hyderabad-born Karan Bilimoria too commended the achievements of Telangana.

Praising the State’s infrastructure, Lord Bilimoria particularly mentioned the new Secretariat building, calling it a fabulous accomplishment. Lauding the noteworthy development of Telangana in the last decade, he mentioned the State doubling its per capita income in less than 10 years as a major achievement.

Principal Secretary (IT and Industries) Jayesh Ranjan and Special Secretary (Investment Promotion & NRI Affairs) E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy too were present.