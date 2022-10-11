KTR pats Telangana’s boxer Nikhat Zareen

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:02 PM, Tue - 11 October 22

Reigning boxing world champion and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Nikhat Zareen met KT Rama Rao, IT and Industries Minister,

Hyderabad: Reigning boxing world champion and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Nikhat Zareen met KT Rama Rao, IT and Industries Minister, at the HGCL office in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The Nizamabad boxer has been in super form winning back to back titles. She first one the gold medal at the Strandja Memorial boxing tournament and then won the title at the Women’s World Boxing Champion. She continued her good run at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham as well, winning the gold medal for the country.

Also Read Nikhat Zareen’s inspiring journey from Nizamabad to top of the world

The Minister lauded Zareen’s performances and hoped that she would achieve more success in the future. The boxer will now train her sights on the Asian Games and then on the Paris Olympics scheduled to be held in 2024.