KTR pledges support to orphaned tribal children in Warangal tragedy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 July 2024, 07:37 PM

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao stepped forward to help the children of a tribal family, whose parents were brutally murdered by one Nagaraju at 16 Chintala Thanda village of Chennaraopet mandal in Warangal district recently. He pledged to support their education and provided a financial aid of Rs 5 lakh as immediate relief.

Nagaraju had killed BRS leader Suguna and her husband Srinivas in a violent attack, leaving their two children, Deepika and Madanlal, orphaned. He also attacked both Deepika and Madanlal, causing severe injuries which require long-term treatment. Former MLA Peddireddy Sudarshan Reddy brought the children to meet Rama Rao in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Expressing his sorrow over the incident, the BRS working president assured the children of his support. “Was heartbreaking to meet these two kids who lost both their parents to an extremely brutal murder committed by a psychopath. Both the youngsters also are badly injured in the attack and they are shaken up mentally from the violence,” he said.

He urged the State government to provide a financial assistance of Rs.50 lakh for the children’s long-term healthcare and treatment. He requested Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to punish the culprit as per law and ensure justice.

