KTR predicts backlash for Congress, BJP in Lok Sabha polls

KT Rama Rao, the working president of the BRS, has forecasted a challenging path for both the Congress and BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Telangana.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 15 April 2024, 08:45 PM

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao predicted a tough road ahead for both the Congress and BJP in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections in Telangana. He pointed out the growing public dissatisfaction with the ruling Congress party and stated that the BJP lacked credibility to seek votes in the State.

Addressing separate meetings with key leaders from the Warangal and Peddapalli parliamentary constituencies, Rama Rao criticised the BJP for its lack of a clear agenda in Telangana and the country, stating that the party was attempting to stoke religious sentiments instead of addressing real issues. He urged BRS members to counter such divisive tactics and focus on grassroot level campaigning.

People from all walks of life including farmers and auto-rickshaw drivers were angry with the Congress which cheated them with false promises during the Assembly elections. He exuded confidence that people would teach a fitting lesson to the Congress party which stunted the State’s progress on all fronts.

The BRS working president emphasised the need for unified action within the BRS ranks to secure victory in the Lok Sabha elections. In Warangal, he expressed confidence in the victory of BRS candidate Sudheer Kumar, whose selection garnered positive response from people and the party cadre.

The party stands united despite recent defections, he said, affirming the certainty of victory for BRS candidate Koppula Eeshwar in Peddapalli, who played an instrumental role in the Telangana Statehood movement and also strove hard for the State’s progress with commitment.