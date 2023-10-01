KTR promises to adopt Ramagundam

Stating that the last 10 years were different, the Minister said the face of the constituency would be changed in the next five years.

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 07:52 PM, Sun - 1 October 23

Peddapalli: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, who participated in various developmental programmes in the Ramagundam coal belt area, has promised to adopt Ramagundam constituency and develop it on all fronts if local MLA Korukanti Chander was re-elected with a thumping majority in the next assembly election.

Stating that the last 10 years were different, the Minister said the face of the constituency would be changed in the next five years. Two candidates would be in the fray from Ramagundam segment. While a person would represent the Car (BRS), a ‘bekar’ (good for nothing) candidate would represent the other party. So, without any confusion, the people should vote for the BRS candidate, he said.

Not only MLAs, MP candidates of the BRS should also be elected since a coalition government would be formed at the Centre. If BRS has a good number of MPs in the Parliament, the party would have a chance to protect the interests of the State, he said.

Though there was a proposal to reopen Basanthnagar airport, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not taking the initiative to open it. There was a chance to reopen the airport, if the BRS had a strong presence in the Parliament, he said.

On the Government Medical College established in Godavarikhani, Rama Rao said previous governments had not sanctioned any educational institution to the coal belt town. However, the Chief Minister had sanctioned a medical college to Ramagundam which was being operated by the Singareni Collieries Company Limited. Moreover, 5 percent MBBS seats have been reserved for the children of Singareni employees.