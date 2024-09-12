KTR questions Amit Shah’s push for increased Hindi acceptance

Taking to X on Thursday, Rama Rao questioned the need for prioritising Hindi over other regional languages. "Why exactly do we need increased Hindi acceptance, Amit Shah Ji? Why not promote Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Marathi, Oriya, Gujarati, and others?" he asked.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12 September 2024, 12:17 PM

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao questioned Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent call for increased acceptance of Hindi. He emphasised the importance of promoting India’s linguistic diversity and argued that India’s strength lies in its wide range of languages. He warned that language chauvinism, would be a bane for the country.

He reminded that Hindi is only one of India’s 22 official languages and should not be pushed at the expense of others.