KTR questions Congress’ double standards on Adani issue

Congress party's stance against Adani Group and the red carpet welcome to the same company in Telangana is contradictory says, BRS working president KT Rama Rao.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 13 August 2024, 08:58 PM

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao continued his tirade against Congress Lok Sabha leader Rahul Gandhi over the double standards of the Congress regarding the Adani-SEBI controversy in the wake of the Hindenburg report. Pointing out the contradictions between the Congress party’s stance against Adani Group and the red carpet welcome to the same company in Telangana, he demanded the Congress MP to explain the party’s stance on the issue in Telangana.

Taking to X, the BRS working president welcomed the Congress party’s decision to hold nation-wide protests on August 22, seeking resignation of SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and setting up a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) to probe into the Hindenburg report. However, he remained skeptic about the party’s sincerity. “If Adani is wrong for India, why and how is he right for Telangana?” he asked.

Rama Rao demanded an explanation on how Telangana alone would profit from what is detrimental to the nation. He urged Rahul Gandhi to ask Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to roll back Adani’s investments in the State, if he truly believes in their cause. “Can Rahul Gandhi muster courage to rein in Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and put an end to Adani in Telangana? Does Rahul Gandhi possess such strength?” he questioned.

He went on to question whether the Congress’ actions were driven by convenience rather than conviction, stating that the BRS remained committed in protecting Telangana’s future. “Does Congress?” he added. He warned that if the Congress attempted to hand over Telangana to Adani, the people would not remain silent.