KTR receives Swachh Survekshan Urban awards

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:14 PM, Sat - 1 October 22

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday received the Swachh Survekshan Urban awards from union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore at New Delhi.

With a rich haul of 16 awards in the Swachh Survekshan Urban rankings, Telangana had stood second in the country.

Sharing a few images, the MAUD Minister tweeted: “With the proud winners of Swachh Survekshan 2022. Total 16 awards for Telangana Municipalities, highest ever for Telangana and 2nd most in India for a state. My compliments to the entire team of TSMAUDOnline, Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar, CDMA Satyanarayana and all Municipal Chairpersons, ACLBs & MCs”

Special Chief Secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Arvind Kumar thanked the Minister for his support and encouragement.

“The staff & elected body representatives in 142 Urban Local bodies wish to sincerely thank Minister KT Rama Rao for his constant guidance, monitoring & motivation! Telangana State ranks all India second bagging 16 awards (highest ever) in SwachSurvekshan urban ranking” Arvind Kumar tweeted.

Five urban local bodies, including Boothpur (Best Self Sustainable City), Chandur (Fastest Moving City), Chityal (Best City in Innovation and Best Practice), Koththapalli (Cleanest City) and Neredcharla (Best City in Citizen Feedback) bagged awards in the under 15,000 population category.

Similarly, Koththapalli, Ghatkesar, Gajwel and Badangpet municipalities won the awards under cleanest city categories. Secunderabad Cantonment urban local body won the Best City in citizen feedback category. Urban local bodies Husnabad, Kompalli, Adibatla and Vemulawada in the 15,000 to 20,000 population category. Turkayamjal, Korutla and Siricilla ULBs bagged awards in the 25,000 to 50,000 population category.