KTR rules out BRS-BJP alliance

He reminded that the BRS had defeated three BJP MPs and two MLAs in the recent Assembly polls.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 January 2024, 08:35 PM

BRS working president KTR speaking at the end of the first spell of preparatory meetings for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections being held at Telangana Bhavan on Friday.

Hyderabad: Rubbishing allegations of BRS being a B-team of BJP, party working president KT Rama Rao categorically ruled out any alliance with the BJP. He asserted that the BRS had no alliance with the BJP in the past and would not have one in the future as well. He reminded that the BRS had defeated three BJP MPs and two MLAs in the recent Assembly polls.

Participating in the Bhongir Parliament constituency preparatory meeting for upcoming Lok Sabha elections held at Telangana Bhavan here on Friday, the BRS working president said BRS MLC K Kavitha was not arrested in the Delhi Excise policy case due to the Supreme Court orders, and not due to any understanding with the BJP. He pointed out that if they were in an alliance, she would not have faced legal action at all.

Taking a swipe at the Congress and BJP, Rama Rao claimed that the two major parties had joined forces to undermine the BRS in Telangana. He pointed to the alleged understanding between both the parties during the parliamentary elections and Assembly by-elections to defeat the BRS.

He said it was only after Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy called on union Minister Amit Shah, that there was a shift in the MLC by-election process, leading to separate notifications for two MLC by-elections to be held on January 29. He said the BRS approached the High Court on the matter, but in vain.

Accusing the BJP of exploiting religion for political gains, the former Minister said BRS stood for true secularism. He dismissed the notion of BJP being the sole representative of political Hindus and emphasised that the BRS embraced a more inclusive approach.

“If we too politicised the inauguration of the renovated Yadadri temple and distributed ‘Akshinthalu’ in the surrounding areas, our winning prospects might have improved in Nalgonda and Bhongir Parliament constituencies,” he remarked.

Rama Rao warned against indiscipline within the party, affirming a zero-tolerance policy. He also vowed to take protocol violations by the Congress government seriously.