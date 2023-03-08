Will make efforts to set up 30-bed hospital at Engul village: KTR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:26 PM, Wed - 8 March 23

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao addressing the gathering after inaugurating a medical camp including a cancer screening programme at Engul village on Wednesday.

Warangal: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said he would make efforts to set up a 30-bed hospital at Engul village by taking the issue to the notice of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. He also promised to strive for a tribal welfare hostel for the benefit of the tribals in the mandal.

Rama Rao, along with Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, inaugurated a medical camp including a cancer screening programme at the village on Wednesday. Prathima Foundation is conducting the three-day camp.

Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao said a lift irrigation scheme would be sanctioned to provide irrigation facilities to Gaddpara thanda under the Engul Gram Panchayat limits.

“The state government is according first priority to the education and health sectors. As part of this, it is setting up a medical college in each of the 33 districts. This credit goes to our Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao,” he said. The IT minister also said a skill development centre would be set up in the village.