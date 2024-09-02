KTR slams Congress for failing to handle flood situation effectively

BRS working president appreciates party activists who have shown what true public service and compassion is; urges them to extend every possible support for flood-affected people

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 September 2024, 11:24 AM

Edupayala temple remain closed down as rain water as Manjeera is in spate in Medak district.

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao slammed the Congress-led Telangana government for its failure to handle the ongoing flood crisis in Telangana effectively. He contrasted the relentless efforts of the BRS cadre during the rains, against the Congress government’s indifference.

Appreciating the BRS activists, Rama Rao said they have shown what true public service and compassion is. “While the Congress government remains nowhere to be seen, you’ve risen to the challenge, serving those in need. Your tireless efforts are the backbone of our party, proving once again that we are the force that keeps Telangana strong,” he posted on X.

Amidst the relentless Telangana floods, our dedicated @BRSparty Karyakarthas have shown what true public service and compassion look like While the Congress Government remains nowhere to be seen, you’ve risen to the challenge, serving those in need. Your tireless efforts are the… pic.twitter.com/fxij8FHnQJ — KTR (@KTRBRS) September 2, 2024

Rama Rao urged the BRS cadre to continue to extend every possible support for the flood-affected people. However, he also advised them to prioritise their safety as they work tirelessly to protect others.

He also took aim at the Congress government’s rescue and relief operations during the crisis, particularly questioning the absence of three senior Ministers from Khammam. “Where are the three mighty Ministers from Khammam? Could they not have sent a rescue helicopter? We had done that more than half a dozen times in our government,” he added.

Further, Rama Rao pointed out the worsening dengue situation in the State, with over 6,000 cases reported including more than 800 new cases in just five days.

“Their failure to combat the spread is costing lives, but instead of taking responsibility, the Congress government chooses to ignore the deaths caused by this crisis. The people of Telangana deserve accountability, not apathy,” he remarked.