KTR slams govt over poor quality food to students in Nizamabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 5 August 2024, 04:51 PM

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday slammed the State government over its failure to provide nutritious food to children in government schools. He urged the Chief Secretary to review the quality of meals being served to children on a priority basis.

Taking to X, Rama Rao shared the ordeal of students of a government school in Kothapally of Nizamabad district where children were served with rice mixed with chilli powder and oil. They reportedly complained over dal without chillies served in the mid-day meal earlier, following which students were served rice with just chilli powder and oil.

Expressing his anger over the incident, the BRS working president demanded to know how the government could allow it. He said rather than serving nutritious and tasty food, the State government had also cancelled the Chief Minister’s Breakfast scheme launched by the previous K Chandrashekhar Rao government.

The incident occurred on Friday, following which the main opposition BRS including former Minister T Harish Rao raised the issue.