KTR surprises walkers, roadside vendors with early morning visit

Sans the usual entourage of gunmen and party workers, the Sircilla MLA walked along with them, enquiring about their local issues, cracking jokes and posing for selfies.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 May 2024, 07:06 PM

Rajanna-Sircilla: Morning walkers, roadside vendors and early morning shoppers in the local vegetable market in Sircilla town were in for a surprise on Saturday morning when they found that the man who walked up from behind them, springing them a surprise with a smile and greeting was none other than their MLA, KT Rama Rao.

Sans the usual entourage of gunmen and party workers, the Sircilla MLA walked along with them, enquiring about their local issues, cracking jokes and posing for selfies.

Rama Rao, who touring different localities in the town by foot, met different sections of the people including roadside vegetable vendors, traders and morning walkers as well. Canvasing for BRS candidate B Vinod Kumar, the MLA began with the Rythu Bazaar, where he interacted with vegetable vendors and enquired about their business. Later, he met traders and other shoppers at the Gandhi Chowk old market.

After visiting the Labour adda, he stopped for a cup of tea at Nethanna Junction near the Old Bus stand, where he interacted with weavers and common public. He also met local people at the Venkapeta Hanuman temple chowk and BY Nagar Jendagadde.

Participating in a door to door campaign in a few localities, Rama Rao said that though the town was developed on all fronts, a few more works were left, which was it was necessary to elect the BRS candidate as MP.

The BRS government had put an end to weaver suicides by providing employment opportunities to the community with new orders and various schemes. However, the suicides had unfortunately resumed after the Congress came to power and stopped giving weavers the usual work orders, he pointed out, continuing to move around the town well past morning hours.