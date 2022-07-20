KTR takes a dig at PM Modi over inflation, infiltration

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:30 PM, Wed - 20 July 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Industries Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over rising inflation and issues concerning national security.

The Minister, in a tweet, shared images of news clippings about Chinese infiltration and rising inflation and wondered what one should call a Prime Minister who could neither address inflation nor control infiltration. “What do you call a PM who can neither control Inflation in the country nor Infiltration into the country? A) 56” B) VishwaGuru C) Achhe Din wale D) All of the above are unparliamentary words & therefore expunged,” he posted on Twitter.