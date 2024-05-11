Former Mancherial MLA asks electors to be wary of BJP, Congress

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 May 2024, 07:45 PM

Mancherial: Former MLA Nadipelli Diwakar Rao asked farmers, students, coal miners to be wary of the BJP and the Congress. He addressed pressmen here on Saturday.

Rao said that the BRS would play a vital role in the Centre if its party’s nominee Koppula Eshwar wins from Peddapalli Parliament segment. He alleged that both the BJP and Congress were colluded to privatise Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

He stated that the BJP was not living up to expectations of public and failed to deliver its promises. The former MLA said that the Congress was able to win the mandate of electors in recent Assembly polls by making impossible promises. Except free bus travel facility, no promise made by the party was realised so far.

He stated that the state was reeling under drinking water crisis, while irrigation projects dried up due to poor management of the government. Rao predicted that all welfare schemes introduced by the BRS government would be scrapped if Congress wins in Lok Sabha polls.

He urged electors to repose faith in the candidate of BRS for continuity of the schemes. He alleged that local MLA K Premsagar Rao cancelled all developmental works worth Rs 100 crore commenced during his regime. Former municipal chairperson P Rajaiah, BRS leaders G Satyam, Thota Thirupathi, G Ravinder Reddy and many others were present.