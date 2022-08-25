KTR thanks CJI NV Ramana for resolving house sites issue for Telangana journalists

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao thanked outgoing Chief Justice of India NV Ramana for resolving the issue pertaining to the allotment of housing sites for Telangana journalists in Hyderabad.

A Supreme Court bench headed by CJI NV Ramana, on Thursday gave a verdict allowing the acquisition and construction on the sites allotted to journalists which were pending for over 14 years. The verdict came as a relief for journalists in Hyderabad, who have been seeking house sites. The case was pending before the Apex Court for approval.

In this context, Rama Rao thanked Supreme Court Chief Justice NV Ramana for resolving the long-standing demand of the Telangana Journalists. “I would like to extend my gratitude to the Hon’ble Supreme Court & CJI Garu for clearing the long-standing demand of Telangana journalist society on house site allotments. This will help Telangana Govt deliver on our promise to our Journalist friends (sic),” he tweeted.

Telangana State Media Academy chairman Allam Narayana and several journalist leaders thanked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao for taking personal initiative on behalf of the government to resolve the case in the Supreme Court and to ensure housing sites allotment for the Telangana journalists.