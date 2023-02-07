KTR to open LTIMindtree centre in Warangal soon: MLA Vinay Bhaskar

By P. Laxma Reddy Published Date - 04:20 PM, Tue - 7 February 23

Executive Vice President,LTIMindtree, Krishna Gollapudi inviting Minister KT Rama Rao for the inauguration of their centre in Warangal.

Hanamkonda: Government Chief Whip and MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar said IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao was likely inaugurate multinational IT services and consulting firm LTIMindtree’s centre under the GWMC limits next week.

Speaking to Telangana Today, the MLA said LTIMindtree Executive Vice President Krishna Gollapudi had called on the Minister in Hyderabad on Tuesday and invited him for the inauguration in Warangal.

“The State government is striving to provide employment opportunities to local people in Tier-II cities like Warangal by encouraging IT and ITES companies to set up their centres here,” the MLA said, pointing out that IT majors Cyient and Tech Mahindra were already working from the IT SEZ at Madikonda under the GWMC limits.

The Minister would also inaugurate the BRS party office at Balasamudram near the MLA’s camp office in Hanamkonda and lay foundation for several other development works in Warangal West Assembly constituency. He was likely to lay the foundation for a modern bus station planned in two acres in Warangal during his visit. The new bus station will be a 10-storied building with 32 platforms, parking facilities and shopping zones. The Kakatiya Urban Development Authority will be executing the Rs.75 crore project.