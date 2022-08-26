NIT Warangal Deputy Registrar suspended following sexual harassment charges

Warangal: National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal, has suspended Deputy Registrar (DR) S Venkateswaran on charges of harassing a woman security guard sexually.

In a press note here on Friday, Registrar S Goverdhan Rao said a woman security guard belonging to a security agency had filed an FIR in Kazipet police station against Deputy Registrar S Venkateswaran.

“As the Institute is committed to zero-tolerance of sexual harassment, pending investigation, it has been decided to place Venkteswaran under suspension, until further orders,”.

It is alleged that Venkasweran had been harassing the woman guard for the last two months. Since he is from Tamil Nadu, he has been residing at a rented home alone at Prashanth Nagar near the NIT. It is alleged that the husband and relatives of the victim had thrashed Venkateswaran, a couple of days ago, when he had taken the security guard to his house.