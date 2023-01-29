KTR to speak at World Environmental & Water Resources Congress in US

The American Society of Civil Engineers’ - Environmental and Water Resources Institute (ASCE—EWRI) has extended an invitation to the Minister to deliver the keynote address.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:18 PM, Sun - 29 January 23

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao will be delivering the keynote address for the second time at the World Environmental & Water Resources Congress to be held in Henderson, Nevada, USA, from May 21 to 25.

The American Society of Civil Engineers’ – Environmental and Water Resources Institute (ASCE—EWRI) has extended an invitation to the Minister to deliver the keynote address.

In the invitation letter, the ASCE-EWRI leadership team said they would like to hear about the story of the process that led to the speedy completion of mega projects and their role in transforming Telangana’s landscape.

The American Society of Civil Engineers represents more than 150,000 members of the civil engineering profession in 177 countries. Founded in 1852, ASCE is America’s oldest engineering society.

The Minister had participated in this prestigious annual event held at Sacramento, US six years ago on May 22 in 2017.

Addressing the participants, the Minister had explained about the various water related initiatives, including Kaleshwaram Project, Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya taken up by the Telangana government apart from on the ambitious goals set by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao to complete these water projects.

During a recent field visit to Kaleshwaram project, the EWRI delegation was impressed by the scale of the project, the amazing speed at which these facilities were constructed and the social equity and enormous benefits the project provides to the State of Telangana.

The delegation was headed by Brian Parsons, MD, and Shirley Clark, President-Elect, ASCE – EWRI. The delegation members had also met the Minister on their return journey and extended their compliments for transforming a vision into reality within a short span of time, according to a press release.