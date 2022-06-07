KTR to visit Khammam on June 11 to launch development works

File Photo of IT and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao.

Khammam: IT Minister KT Rama Rao was scheduled to visit Khammam to inaugurate several development works in the city on June 11, informed Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

The IT Minister would also participate in Pattana Pragathi programme on the day, he said speaking to the media here on Tuesday. Ajay Kumar took part in Pattana Pragathi in various divisions and launched development works. He along with Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier laid the foundation stone for 1.5 km walking track, inaugurated shuttle, volleyball and tennikoit courts besides planting saplings on the premises of the district police headquarters.

Warrier explained that as many as 1000 fruit yielding and vegetable plants planted in the previous Pattana Pragathi were bearing fruits. Minister appreciated the district police for their enthusiastic participation in Pattana Pragathi. Later in the day Ajay Kumar inaugurated as many as 23 CC roads and side drains built at a cost of Rs 1.25 crore at Vankudoth and Ramkya thandas in Raghunathapalem mandal. Speaking after inspecting the local Government Primary School he said villages and towns were being facelifted with Palle, Pattana Pragathi.

He said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao wanted the rural and urban areas in the State to be free from viral fevers caused by stagnant waters, poor sanitation and unhygienic conditions. That was why the Palle, Pattana programme was introduced. Even the remotest village in the State was covered under Palle Pragathi and active participation by public and elected representatives in the programme was essential for its success, Ajay Kumar explained.

Earlier the minister launched sanitation works in several municipal divisions while interacting with people. He along with Mayor P Neeraja painted compound walls of government offices and road dividers on Khanapuram main road. SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar, Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi and others were present.