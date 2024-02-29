KTR urges govt to release Ambedkar Overseas Scholarship funds immediately

He was responding to a Telangana student who is pursuing his masters degree in the US.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 29 February 2024, 11:47 AM

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday urged the State government to immediately release the next installment of the Dr Ambedkar Overseas Scholarship to Telangana students studying abroad at the earliest. He was responding to a Telangana student who is pursuing his masters degree in the US.

The former Minister took to X and urged Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka to release the next installment immediately. He pointed out that more than 7,000 Telangana students from SC/ST/BC/Minority and economically backward classes have received the overseas scholarship from the K Chandrashekhar Rao government.

Ravi Perupanga who belongs to SC community and pursuing his masters degree in the US, posted on X that he had received the Ambedkar Overseas Scholarship to fund his studies. “However, I have not yet received the second installment which is crucial for paying my college fee,” he said.

My request to Deputy CM & Finance Minister @Bhatti_Mallu Garu to release the Ambedkar Overseas Scholarship next instalment at the earliest More than 7,000 Telangana students from SC/ST/BC/Minority and EBC background have received the overseas scholarship from KCR Government https://t.co/zZXNx28vef — KTR (@KTRBRS) February 29, 2024