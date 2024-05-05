KTR fulfills promise, extends financial support to Padma Shri ‘Kinnera’ Mogulaiah

He also urged the State government to fulfill the assurances given by the previous BRS government including restoring the monthly honourarium of Rs 10,000 to Mogulaiah.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 May 2024, 02:14 PM

Hyderabad: Keeping his promise, BRS working president KT Rama Rao extended financial aid to noted ‘Kinnera’ musician and Padma Shri awardee Darshanam Mogulaiah at the former’s residence here on Sunday. He also urged the State government to fulfill the assurances given by the previous BRS government including restoring the monthly honourarium of Rs 10,000 to Mogulaiah.

The BRS working president responded to news reports about Mogulaiah working as a daily wage labourer at a construction site in Turkyamjal on Hyderabad outskirts recently. Mogulaiah was reportedly struggling to make ends meet. He has been reportedly not receiving the monthly honourarium from the State government for the last five months due to which he has been facing severe financial problems.

Happy to have fulfilled the word I gave to support Padmasri Moguliah Garu who is distressed He is a great artist and pride of Telangana 🙏 https://t.co/oXP9vCoqCi — KTR (@KTRBRS) May 5, 2024

On Sunday, Rama Rao invited Mogulaiah to his residence and provided financial aid in his personal capacity. He stated that the folk artistes like Mogulaiah are pride of Telangana and the State government has a responsibility to take care of them.

Meanwhile, Mogulaiah thanked Rama Rao for the support, especially when he was struggling financially to feed his family.