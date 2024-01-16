KTR urges State govt to help textile industry in Telangana

Recently, the Polyster Clothes Association of Sircilla officially declared the shutdown of their powerlooms due to lack of fresh orders for several months now, even as lakhs of metres of unsold cloth was piling up in the warehouses.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 January 2024, 10:25 AM

Photo: X

Hyderabad: Amid a growing crisis in the textile industry in Telangana, BRS working president KT Rama Rao urged the Congress-led government in the State to take immediate action to prevent a serious downturn. He emphasised the need for the new government to not only continue the programmes initiated by the previous BRS government, but also to implement additional measures to support the struggling sector.

In a statement, Rama Rao said over the past decade, Siricilla’s textile industry had experienced significant growth, courtesy the collaborative efforts and support provided by the previous BRS government. Highly skilled weavers in the powerloom sector had expanded their operations, making the region a formidable player in the textile landscape.

“My request to the Congress government is to continue and strengthen the sector more as it has the potential to grow and compete with Tirupur cluster in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Expressing concern over the disturbing developments in the textile sector within the last 15 days, the former Textiles and Handlooms Minister who also represents Sircilla constituency in the Assembly, cautioned that without immediate government intervention, the textile industry in Sircilla could face a severe crisis.

