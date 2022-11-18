KTR urges tech companies to expand their operations to tier-2 cities

Hyderabad: The State government has invested heavily in plug and play infrastructure in tier-2 cities such as Warangal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Khammam, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda and Adilabad, and the companies should expand their operations to the tier-2 cities, said IT and MA&UD Minister, KT Rama Rao.

Speaking at the inauguration of the new office space of L&T Infotech at L&T Metro Building in Hitec City here on Friday, the Minister said, “not all functions need to be done from here i.e., Hyderabad. There is plenty of work that can be pushed to tier-2 cities. The boys and girls from smaller towns have more fire in their belly. They don’t want to move to Bengaluru or Hyderabad or any other big metros unless there is a compulsive need,” he said.

All these towns have many good engineering and degree colleges and the youngsters from tier-2 cities in addition to having more zeal, also want to prove to themselves and to rest of the world. They should be given opportunities to compete, Rama Rao said. Covid-19 pandemic taught that targets could be achieved even if people work from home and the metrics will not be affected if companies operate from tire two cities.

Rama Rao asked the companies to grab the incentives provided by the State government for operating from tier-2 cities. He said, “Zoho has taken coding all the way to villages. Some of the key programmers of Zoho work from villages, not even from towns.”

Speaking about the infrastructure development in Hyderabad, he said an Elevated Bus Rapid Transport System (eBRTS) from Nizampet to Financial District will be developed but it will take a couple of years. Two more flyovers in IT corridor are ready and will be inaugurated soon, he revealed.

The Minister said despite a series of infrastructure development, there is burden on urban infrastructure and last mile connectivity from metro stations should be increased. Encouraging people to use public transport, Rama Rao said if the stake holders of the L&T Metro building come forward, a similar skywalk like the one at Rajeha IT park can be built and the State government will extend support.