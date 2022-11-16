Jockey setting up manufacturing factories at Ibrahimpatnam, Mulugu: KTR

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:17 PM, Wed - 16 November 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Continuing its good run in attracting new investments, Telangana succeeded in getting Page Industries, makers of the Jockey Brand of innerwear, to set up garment manufacturing factories in Ibrahimpatnam and Mulugu. These will produce one crore garments and create 7,000 jobs in the State, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said on Wednesday.

“Delighted to share that popular innerwear brand Jockey (Page Industries) will be setting up garment manufacturing factories in Ibrahimpatnam and Mulugu, producing 1crore garments creating 7000 jobs in the State, ” he announced on microblogging platform Twitter.

Delighted to share that popular inner wear brand Jockey (Page Industries) will be setting up garment manufacturing factories in Ibrahimpatnam & Mulugu, producing 1 Cr garments creating 7000 jobs in the state Hearty Welcome & best wishes to the company as it embraces Telangana 👍 pic.twitter.com/HAHGtqy3jx — KTR (@KTRTRS) November 16, 2022

“Hearty welcome and best wishes to the company as it embraces Telangana,” Rama Rao further added.

The company is the newest addition to the existing textile and garment manufacturing ecosystem. The investors in Telangana’s textile and garment segment include players like Kitex, Welspun, Ganesha Ecosphere, Youngone, Gokaldas Images, Whitegold Spintex, Divya Textiles and others.