KTR agrees to TSIIC spaces for EV charging centres

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:35 PM, Wed - 16 November 22

TSREDCO had identified 1,301 areas across the State as well for similar installations.

Hyderabad: Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (REDCO) chairman Y. Sathish Reddy on Wednesday handed over a letter to IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, requesting for allotment of public places for establishment of electric vehicle charging stations in the city.

Sathish Reddy requested to allocate spots belonging to the TSIIC, IT sector, T-Hub and T-Works in the surrounding areas of Hyderabad. It was found that 28 spaces on land belong to TSIIC in Hyderabad were suitable for setting up charging stations, he said, adding that once the department allotted the spots, TSREDCO would set up DC fast charging centres at the earliest.

In a press release here, Sathish Reddy said the Minister had responded positively to the matter and assured full support. The corporation had already set up 292 EV charging centres in Hyderabad and efforts were on to set up more charging stations in public places including airports, railway stations, metro stations, municipal parking places, bus depots, markets, shopping malls, petrol stations and in tourist areas. TSREDCO had identified 1,301 areas across the State as well for similar installations.