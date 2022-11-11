KTR meets Taiwanese business delegation

Published Date - 04:46 PM, Fri - 11 November 22

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao met with a Taiwanese business delegation led by Baushuan Ger, Taiwan’s Representative to India, and Richard Lee, Chairman of Taiwan Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers’ Association (TEEMA), here on Friday.

The Minister spoke about the vibrant industrial ecosystem in Telangana including that of Life Sciences, and ICT. He explained to the delegation about State’s industrial policy TS-iPASS, on Hyderabad being ideal destination for investments, and on handholding SMEs.

IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Special Secretary, Investment Promotion and External Engagement Special Secretary E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Electronics Director Sujai Karampuri and others were present on the occasion.