KTR wishes Sonu Sood on his birthday; check out the heartwarming pic

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:59 PM, Sun - 31 July 22

Hyderabad: IT Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao is super active on Twitter and uses the social networking platform to keep the citizens informed about various happenings and also to resolve their issues on a regular basis. On Sunday, KTR took to his official Twitter account to wish actor and humanitarian Sonu Sood on the occasion of his birthday.

Sonu Sood, who became the nation’s favourite child after helping those in need during the Covid-19 pandemic, celebrated his 49th birthday on July 30. “Many returns of the day @SonuSood bhai. Keep up the humanitarian work & continue to inspire. More power to you,” tweeted the Minister.

KTR also dropped a heartwarming picture of him hugging Sonu Sood that went viral online. Twitterati flooded the comments section with wishes for their favourite actor.

Many returns of the day @SonuSood bhai 🎉 Keep up the humanitarian work & continue to inspire More power to you 👍 pic.twitter.com/xoqU9zOe40 — KTR (@KTRTRS) July 31, 2022

On his birthday, Sonu Sood interacted with several of his fans who wished to catch a glimpse of him. They showered him with flowers and kind words. “Had some really special guests come over and surprise me on my birthday. Feel blessed,” Sood wrote on social media with some pictures. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cgqv84ZLqh8/