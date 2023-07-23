KTR’s birthday: 1000 techies to donate blood

TFMC president Satyanarayana Mathala and Deputy CRO (IT) Srinivas Rao Thandra said nearly 10,000 employees work at the IT towers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:13 PM, Sun - 23 July 23

File Photo.

Hyderabad: Over 1000 techies will be donating blood as part of celebrating IT Minister KT Rama Rao’s birthday on Monday at Divyashree NSL IT Park behind Raidurgam Police Station.

The event is being organised under the aegis of Telangana Facilities Management Council (TFMC).

TFMC president Satyanarayana Mathala and Deputy CRO (IT) Srinivas Rao Thandra said nearly 10,000 employees work at the IT towers.

About 1,000 techies were likely to donate blood at the camp, which will be held from 11 am to 5.30 pm.

“We are organising this programme under an initiative called “Gift a Smile”. The camp is organised in collaboration with Red Cross. The camp will be conducted by five doctors and 40 nursing staff,” Satyanarayana said.