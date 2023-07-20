All set for Nizamabad IT Tower inauguration

Nizamabad: The IT Tower being built by the State government in Nizamabad is ready for inauguration. The tower boasts of modern architecture and spacious rooms, and will serve as a corporate headquarters for companies. The inauguration of the IT tower is scheduled for the end of this month or the first week of August, as […]

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:22 PM, Thu - 20 July 23

Nizamabad: The IT Tower being built by the State government in Nizamabad is ready for inauguration. The tower boasts of modern architecture and spacious rooms, and will serve as a corporate headquarters for companies. The inauguration of the IT tower is scheduled for the end of this month or the first week of August, as announced by IT Minister KT Rama Rao on his official Twitter handle.

The IT tower is located on a 3.5-acre campus adjacent to the bypass road, near Giriraj Government Degree College in the city. The tower, which spans an area of 49,460 square feet, was constructed with an investment of Rs.50 crore. The tower is built on a one-acre plot, leaving an additional 2.5 acres of land for potential future expansion. This surplus space will be utilized for parking, lawns, and other purposes.

With the State government focusing on expanding the IT sector to Tier II cities and towns, several IT companies have set up operations in Khammam, Karimnagar, Mahabubnagar and Warangal. Now, Nizamabad is set to join the list with the launch of the IT Tower. The IT department has already entered into agreements with various companies to manage their operations from the tower. To create further opportunities, Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) is organising a job mela in the district on July 21.