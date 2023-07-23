Residents of Mukhra (K) plant 2,000 saplings to mark KTR’s birthday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:19 PM, Sun - 23 July 23

Adilabad: Residents of model village Mukhra (K) in Echoda mandal on Sunday planted 2,000 saplings and vowed to ensure 100 percent protection to mark the birthday of Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister KT Rama Rao on Monday.

Led by Mukhra (K) sarpanch Gadge Meenakshi, men and women from all walks gathered on a road and voluntarily took part in the plantation drive. They then took a pledge stating that they would protect all the saplings.

Meenakshi said the villagers had been planting saplings on the account of Rao’s birthday. She stated that they had planted 10,000 saplings so far. She recalled that they had planted 1 lakh saplings under the Green India Challenge conceived by Rajya Sabha member J Santosh Rao.