KTR’s helping hand for rain-battered

Minister visits flooded areas; instructs officials to ensure no person goes hungry or without a roof

By | Published: 12:05 am 10:24 pm

Hyderabad: Reaching out to the people when they needed it most, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao went on an extensive inspection of the rain-battered city on Wednesday, visiting several flooded areas and assuring residents of all help and support from the government, besides issuing instructions to officials to ensure that no person went hungry or without a roof over his or her head during the rains.

Starting from the morning hours, the Minister inspected different flooded areas in LB Nagar, Uppal, Malakpet, Chandrayangutta, Santosh Nagar and Falaknuma, to mention a few. Not bothering about the knee-deep water and slush in Bairamalguda Cheruvu in LB Nagar, the Minister interacted with residents and directed local legislator Sudheer Reddy and corporators to ensure provision of food and shelter to the residents affected by the rains.

Accompanied by local MLAs and officials, Rama Rao later inspected Ramanthapur, Malakpet, Moosarambagh, Azampura and Shankar Nagar and interacted with residents there too.

Earlier in the day, the Minister convened a video conference with officials in the wake of the heavy rains in the city. Instructing Mayor Bonthu Rammohan and other elected representatives and officials to inspect the situation in different areas and coordinate rescue and relief measures, the Minister also asked the Police Commissioners of Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda to monitor inundated areas and roads and to divert traffic accordingly.

He asked the officials to ensure food, water and other essentials at relief shelters and also to station doctors from Basthi Dawakhanas at relief camps. Pointing out that several trees and electricity poles were uprooted by the strong winds, Rama Rao asked TSSPDCL officials to coordinate with the MAUD and Police Departments to restore power at the earliest.

Reviewing the crucial storm-water drains, the Minister instructed the HMWSSB to ensure all storm-water drains were functional and that all manholes were guarded properly. He specifically asked for precautions to prevent drinking water contamination.

Later, asking the Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy District Collectors to coordinate with the Police and MAUD Departments to evacuate people in low-lying areas and on the banks of nalas and River Musi to relief shelters, the Minister said people from old and dilapidated buildings too had to be evacuated as a precautionary measure.

The Minister appealed to the citizens not to venture out for the next two days as more rains were expected in the city.

Now you can get hand picked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .