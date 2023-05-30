Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Reading camps mitigate learning setbacks in summer

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 09:49 PM, Tue - 30 May 23

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: District authorities have implemented an innovative approach to prevent learning loss during summer vacations for students. Reading camps are being organized in every village of the district, ensuring that students can continue their learning without any gaps.

The camps, held at government schools from 9 am to 11:30 am, involve students from Class 1 to 5 who engage in reading Telugu and English short stories from specially curated book kits. Mahila Shakti Kendra volunteers are actively conducting these camps, which started on May 1 and will conclude on June 12. The response from students has been positive, with active participation being observed.

The primary objective of these reading camps is to mitigate the learning setbacks caused by the summer holidays. Students utilise the opportunity to listen to engaging stories narrated by volunteers, making it an enjoyable and productive way to spend their summer vacations, Additional Collector (Local Bodies), Chahat Bajpai, who introduced these camps in the district for the first time, told ‘Telangana Today.’

Authorities have ensured that basic amenities such as drinking water, fans, and chairs are provided at the schools. Book kits containing 100 books, procured from Pratham Books, have been distributed to every village in the district. Volunteers have undergone training to effectively conduct the camps, where they select and narrate stories, facilitate discussions, and clarify any doubts raised by the students.

Using drawings and photographs, volunteers creatively present the short stories to captivate the students’ interest. At the end of each session, homework is assigned to reinforce the learning. A final assessment will be conducted to evaluate the students’ progress and learning skills. Remarkably, students are displaying enthusiasm to attend the camps instead of engaging in leisure activities with their friends.

Vasai Laukya, a Class V student from Kosini village in Kagaznagar mandal found the camps useful and said she did not miss a single day in the camp. Other students were also appreciative of the initiative pointing out how it helped them maintain their learning momentum throughout the summer break.