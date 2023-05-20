| Prioritize Eye Health To Prevent Any Kind Of Damages During Summer Experts

Prioritize eye-health to prevent any kind of damages during summer: Experts

The intense heat of the sun and the high level of pollutants in the air can make eyes susceptible to infections, redness, itching and inflammation

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:04 PM, Sat - 20 May 23

Hyderabad: With temperatures rising, eye experts have urged people not to overlook but prioritize eye-health to prevent any kind of damage and vision during the summer.

The intense heat of the sun and the high level of pollutants in the air can make eyes susceptible to infections, redness, itching and inflammation. In summer, there is more dust, pollen, dust mites, which can trigger eye allergies. Moreover, due to hot and dry climate, the tear film on the eye gets evaporated faster, causing a burning sensation and irritation in the eyes, which is more prominent in patients with dry eyes.

Dr Akhil Bevara, Senior Ophthalmologist from Kallam Anji Reddy Campus from Hyderabad-based LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) said, “During the summer season, we see a surge in cases of conjunctivitis (red/pink eye), eye allergies, dry eyes and other eye infections and redness. Intense exposure to ultraviolet rays during summer can harm the eyes in several ways”.

Summer – Eye Care:

* Use sunglasses which block UV rays:

* Look for lenses that can block at least 98% of UV rays.

* Ideally, glasses should wrap all around the eyes so that the sunlight does not reach the eyes from the sides.

*Maintain hygiene and avoid rubbing your eyes.

* Frequently clean eyes with cold water to wash away dust particles and allergens that cause itching.

*Avoid sharing handkerchiefs, towels, napkins, bed sheets, pillow covers etc.

* Keep a cold compress on closed eyelids

* Cooler temperature helps reduce itching by making chemical mediators that cause itching become less effective.

* Utilize artificial lubricating eye drops

* Avoid direct exposure to air conditioning, to reduce discomfort for those who experience dry eyes.

