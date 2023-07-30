Kurnool: Woman gives birth to triplets

A woman gave birth to triplets at the government hospital here on Saturday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:43 PM, Sun - 30 July 23

A woman gave birth to triplets at the government hospital here on Saturday.

Kurnool: A woman gave birth to triplets at the government hospital here on Saturday.

According to hospital authorities, Munni, 35, of Krishnagiri, married Akbar Basha 15 years ago. She first had a miscarriage and five years ago, had a normal delivery. When she did not conceive again, she underwent treatment in the gynaec department.

After some time, she became pregnant and a scan revealed triplets in the womb. The doctors treated her with care and admitted her 25 days before delivery on July 5 and provided necessary treatment.

On Saturday, she gave birth to the triplets – one baby girl and two baby boys — through a C-section. Two of them weighed 2 kg each while the second baby boy weighed 1.5 kg.

The mother and children were healthy.

Also Read Watch: Andhra Police rescue puppies after dog seeks help