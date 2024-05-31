Kushaiguda inspector in ACB net

Published Date - 31 May 2024

Hyderabad: The ACB officials on Friday arrested Kushaiguda police station inspector G Veera Swamy and Sub-inspector Shaik Shafi for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs.3 lakh from a complainant.

The ACB Ranga Reddy unit caught Veera Swamy and Shafi when they allegedly demanded bribe from the complainant at Kushaiguda and accepted through L.Upender for an official favour to close the case that was registered at Kushaiguda police station.

Separate cases were booked in both instances and the arrested persons were produced before the special court for ACB cases in Nampally.